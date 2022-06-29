USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint Wednesday on Palermo Road

A $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspect is being offered by the US Postal Inspection Service.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A United States Postal Service Letter Carrier was robbed at gunpoint approximately 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday at the 800 block of Palermo Road in Jacksonville, according to a statement from the US Postal Inspection Service.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible for robbing a mail carrier at gunpoint.

The suspect is described as a male in his early 20s, between 5’8” and 5’11” tall, 150 to 160 pounds, with a medium length hairstyle.

Postal Inspectors are also searching for a vehicle connected with the robbery of the mail carrier. The vehicle is described as an older model gray Nissan Altima.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

The US Postal Inspection Service says not to take action to apprehend this person yourself.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say "Law Enforcement".

Reference Case No. 3760282.