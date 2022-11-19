The Jacksonville Light Boat Parade is coming back Nov. 26

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story shows the Light Parade winners from last year.
Jacksonville's Light Boat Parade is coming back November 26!
The St. Johns River will be alight with boats of all shapes and sizes starting at 6 p.m. The boats will float down the river beginning at the Hyatt Regency Riverfront Hotel and follow the Northbank Riverwalk to under the Fuller Warren Bridge. The parade will then cross to the Southbank and follow along the Southbank Riverwalk to the Duval County School Board building.
Spectators can watch from the North and Southbank Riverwalks, including Riverfront Plaza.
904 Pop Up will be stationed at the Riverfront Plaza, with over 200 small business stalls.
The event will wrap up with fireworks.