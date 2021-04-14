All Jacksonville library locations to reopen by end of April

Capacity limits will be utilized for customer comfort and safety and as per the library's current policies.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Good news for book worms! By April 26, all of the Jacksonville Public Library locations will be open.

This includes 21 locations.

Capacity limits will be utilized for customer comfort and safety and as per the library's current policies, all children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult while in the library.

The remaining three libraries will open, but will have different opening dates as follows:

Brown Eastside Branch Library located at 1390 Harrison St. opens Tuesday, April 13, and will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Maxville Branch Library located at 8375 Maxville Blvd. opens Monday, April 19, and will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Westbrook Branch Library located at 2809 Commonwealth Avenue opens Monday, April 26 and will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

In related news:

Your Jacksonville public library card can now get you into MOCA for free on the final Friday of each month!