Watch Live: Jacksonville leaders introduce program to help locate missing people

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — City leaders are planning to introduce a new collaborative program Wednesday that will help identify and locate missing persons in Jacksonville.

Mayor Lenny Curry, Fire Chief Keith Powers and Sheriff Mike Williams will be in attendance at a news conference at 2:30 p.m. to make the announcement.

The codified program, called Missing Endangered Persons Search and Rescue, will rapidly deploy personnel and equipment from city departments to conduct searches for missing people.

You can watch the announcement here live.