Jacksonville leaders to break ground at future site of Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park

Now known as the Black National Anthem, “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” is both a hymn and a rallying cry for justice and equality.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry will join representatives from partnering community organizations for a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park on Wednesday.

The groundbreaking follows the reveal of design plans for the park in October.

Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park is one component of a more expansive LaVilla Heritage Trail first proposed as part of a 2019 joint Downtown Investment Authority and Jacksonville Transportation Authority study to redevelop the LaVilla neighborhood.

Attendees must wear a mask while on the property and have their temperature checked.

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m.

WHERE: Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park Site 120 Lee St. – 32204

WHO: Mayor Lenny Curry Lloyd Washington, President – Durkeeville Historical Society Marty Lanahan, Trustee – Jessie Ball duPont Fund Mari Kuraishi, President – Jessie Ball duPont Fund