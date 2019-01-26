JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville has reportedly rejected the Jacksonville Landing's $107,000 lease payment, insisting the lease the has been terminated.

In a letter from the Landing to the City of Jacksonville, the Landing said its payment was made on time "in spite of the City's continuing breach of the Lease Agreement."

The letter also says the rejected payment will be made payable to a trust account where it will remain until the Landing and the City of Jacksonville can come to an agreement about the lease.

Chief Operations Officer Michael McNaughton released a statement to First Coast News saying:

“The Landing paid the rent and disputes the city assessment that the lease is terminated.

The city is in violation of the lease and our rights have been infringed as have those of the citizens of Jacksonville for political purposes.

The Landing is a public-private partnership. At no time has this administration acted in the spirit of partnership with Sleiman Enterprises in working together to define the future of the asset. Visit LandingFacts.com to learn more of our efforts to enhance the property for the betterment of downtown.

Once again, we respectfully ask this administration to come to the table and engage in a dialogue on all that’s possible here.”

The Jacksonville Landing had a rough year in 2018 with multiple local businesses closing its doors inside the facility.

Most notably, the Landing was the scene of mass shooting August that left two victims and the shooter dead.

