On Monday, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and the City of Jacksonville announced that the iconic downtown baseball field is undergoing a name change.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and 121 Financial Credit Union have agreed to terms to rename the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville to '121 Financial Ballpark' pending approval from City Council.

The agreement calls for the stadium to be named 121 Financial Ballpark for a 13-year term, expiring in 2033, the same year the current Jumbo Shrimp lease agreement with the City of Jacksonville runs through.

In addition to the naming rights of the ballpark, 121 Financial becomes the official credit union of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp along with additional sponsorship and marketing elements.

“The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are deeply committed to Jacksonville and we are thrilled to see that continue at 121 Financial Ballpark,” said Mayor Curry. “Baseball has a long and storied tradition in our city, and that story continues with the Jumbo Shrimp providing great family fun at a great price and in a fun environment.”

