Jacksonville residents still upset because of delayed notice from JEA on boil water advisory

This advisory impacted over 19,000 customers on the southside. The advisory began Friday and ended Sunday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Julie Kaplan received an unexpected call from JEA on Friday evening about a boil water advisory.

“We found out 13 hours after the warning went out to boil water. So in those 13 hours I've got four small dogs, I got a husband that went through a lot of surgeries and pretty sick and we’ve been drinking the water," Kaplan said.

She said there’s no excuse for JEA’s delayed notice.

“I mean they are saying 19,500 customers, there’s like 2 and a half or three people per home," said Kaplan. "So you are talking about over 50 thousand people minimum not counting all the people that were going to restaurants and some of the restaurants didn’t know.”

Kaplan says her husband and one of her dogs weren’t feeling to well this weekend after drinking the water.

JEA says they sent notifications via text, phone and email to impacted customers Friday afternoon.

In addition to posting notices and signs and apartment complexes.

Over the weekend, JEA sent First Coast News a statement saying,

"JEA learned late on Friday night that messaging did not reach all customers in a timely manner. JEA leaders apologize for the delay and are working to address the issues."