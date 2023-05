Police say if you are not at the venue, you will not be permitted inside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you're planning on going to the last night of Jacksonville Jazz Fest, it might be too late.

As of 8:49 p.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the event is at capacity.

Anyone who is already inside the venue is good to go.

However, if you're trying to catch Charlie Wilson at 9 p.m., you might be out of luck.