Inmate at Jacksonville jail dies after being found unresponsive in his bed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An inmate at the Jacksonville jail has died after being found unresponsive in his bed Wednesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says the call came in around 7:30 p.m and the inmate was subsequently transported to a local medical facility for evaluation and treatment.

A short time later, jail administration was notified that the inmate was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Detectives with the Cold Case Unit responded, along with the Crime Scene Unit to begin their respective investigations.

Early investigation revealed the inmate was resting in his bed when he reportedly began to toss and turn in the bed, appearing restless and uneasy.

JSO says a short time later, he appeared to be in medical distress and officers and medical personnel responded to evaluate the inmate.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was contacted and responded to transport the inmate. He was ultimately pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives say there appears to be no sign of foul play at this time.

The cause of death is currently undetermined as the medical examiner’s report following an autopsy is pending.