Jaguars to host 14 public meetings to discuss new Downtown project with residents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Jaguars will hold 14 meetings in the next 10 days to discuss proposed projects by the team.

Earlier this month, the Jaguars unveiled a new project that would help to transform the Downtown Jacksonville area. The project includes a Four Seasons Hotel and Residences, a new office building, an orthopedic sports medicine complex and improvements to the city-owned marina and public spaces. The project is in partnership with Iguana Investments.

The team also released details about the vision for a football performance center, which will be the first step in creating the “Stadium of the Future” for Jags fans.

The purpose of the project is to increase the number of jobs in and visitors to Downtown, boost community development and the Downtown residential population.

At each of the meetings, staff with the Jaguars will be available to answer questions by the public.

The meetings will take place at various locations across the First Coast. Many of the locations are in Duval County, with meetings also happening in Nassau County, Clay County and St. Johns County.

Each of the meetings will begin at 5 p.m. and end at around 7 p.m.

The dates and locations of the meetings are:

June 15: Regency Square Branch Library

June 16: Fernandina Beach Branch Library

June 16: Lakewood United Methodist Church

June 17: Southeast Regional Library

June 17: Pablo Creek Regional Library

June 17: The Lake Asbury Community Association Building/Community Center

June 21: Beaches Branch Library

June 21: West Branch Library

June 21: Willow Branch Public Library

June 22: South Mandarin Library

June 22: Bartram Trail Branch Library

June 22: Bradham and Brooks Branch Library

June 23: Charles Webb Wesconnett Library

June 24: TIAA Bank Field - Upper East Club