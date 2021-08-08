Jacksonville Jaguars, Florida Blue team up to vaccinate fans during Sunday's scrimmage

42 people were vaccinated at the scrimmage.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — All fans 12 and older were invited to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Sunday during the public scrimmage of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The scrimmage was represented by Florida Blue and took place at TIAA Bank Field.

A nurse from Florida Blue was on hand to answer people's questions while pharmacists from Walgreens administered free shots to the fans.

A spokesperson for the Jaguars said 42 people were vaccinated at the event.