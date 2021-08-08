Jacksonville Jaguars, Florida Blue team up to vaccinate fans during Sunday's scrimmage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — All fans 12 and older were invited to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Sunday during the public scrimmage of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The scrimmage was represented by Florida Blue and took place at TIAA Bank Field.
A nurse from Florida Blue was on hand to answer people's questions while pharmacists from Walgreens administered free shots to the fans.
A spokesperson for the Jaguars said 42 people were vaccinated at the event.
Along with the shots, fans were also able to pick up a rally towel, water bottle, hand fan and more goodies at the Blue For You mobile unit.