Jacksonville Jaguars donate $1M to LIFT JAX to revitalize the Eastside

This organization works to eradicate generational poverty in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Jaguars are giving back to the Eastside of Jacksonville. The team donated $1 million to LIFT JAX, a local non-profit.

“Once you develop people develop hope and pride in their community it becomes a striving neighborhood," said Dana Miller, owner of The Man Cave Barbershop.

Miller, one of the neighborhood's favorite and well-known barbers lived on the Eastside of Jacksonville for most of his life.

Over 30 years ago, Miller says he tore down the city by selling drugs but that setback didn’t stop him from doing good.

“When I got out of prison I made a conscious decision to come back and help build my community back up block by block brick by brick." said Miller.

Miller describes Jacksonville’s Eastside as a small and tight-knit community.

“All we want is a little help. Help from the city and not be neglected," said Miller.

“The historical Eastside are obviously the jaguars' neighbors and so this was just a very easy decision for us," said T-Neisha Tate, vice president of social responsibly and impact.

The Jaguars partnered with LIFT JAX and some of the priorities include food insecurity, parks, playgrounds, green spaces, and local culture and business.

Tate says they’ve already started working on some of the projects.

“This is just a tie. We can’t be successful in one area of downtown if we are not successful in all areas," said Tate.