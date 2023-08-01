Jacksonville Jaguars announce who's playing halftime at Saturday's wildcard playoff game vs. Chargers

The guessing is over. The Jaguars announced who will be performing at halftime and singing the National Anthem during their playoff game against the LA Chargers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Thursday that New York-based pop-rock band American Authors will be performing during halftime of the Jags wildcard playoff game against the LA Charges. The group was formed in 2006 at Berklee College of Music in Boston and released their debut album Oh What a Life in 2014. By 2018, the American Authors had generated over one billion global streams, a news release from the Jaguars states. American Authors most recognized song, “Best Day of My Life,” earned a triple-platinum certification from the RIAA and went to No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

A group many in Duval believed should be performing at halftime will be singing the National Anthem before kick off. Local favorite and season ticket holders Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks of Tedeschi Trucks Band will have that honor. In 2010, the two combined their talents to form the Tedeschi Trucks Band, a blend of American soul, blues, rock, and country. Tedeschi Trucks Band christened Daily’s Place in 2017, performing the first ever concert in the amphitheater. Tedeschi also leant her voice to the Jaguars when she performed the national anthem before the team’s AFC Wild Card playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 7, 2018.