This is what it looks like at JIA right now ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Super long lines are greeting travelers at Jacksonville International Airport on Wednesday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — If you're flying out of Jacksonville International Airport on Wednesday, you're advised to check with your airline to see if your flight is on time. If it's on time, give yourself plenty of time to get through the long lines greeting travelers. That advice if from Greg Willis, airport spokesperson, who shared these photos with First Coast News of what it looks like at the airport just before noon on Wednesday showing the long lines travelers have been hitting throughout the morning.

Click here to check you flight time out of JIA.

Credit: JIA
Travelers braving long lines at Jacksonville International Airport on Wednesday morning.
Credit: JIA
Travelers braving long lines at Jacksonville International Airport on Wednesday morning.
Credit: JIA
Travelers braving long lines at Jacksonville International Airport on Wednesday morning.

