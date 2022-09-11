This is what it looks like at JIA right now ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — If you're flying out of Jacksonville International Airport on Wednesday, you're advised to check with your airline to see if your flight is on time. If it's on time, give yourself plenty of time to get through the long lines greeting travelers. That advice if from Greg Willis, airport spokesperson, who shared these photos with First Coast News of what it looks like at the airport just before noon on Wednesday showing the long lines travelers have been hitting throughout the morning.