Jacksonville installs first odor monitoring device in study to track 'noxious' odor in Murray Hill

Odor monitoring devices are being installed as part of a city-funded study by environmental consultant company Envirosuite.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Progress is being made on tracking down the source of a chemical-like odor in Jacksonville.

This week, odor monitoring devices are being installed as part of a city-funded study by environmental consultant company Envirosuite to find the source of an odor neighbors have complained about for years.

This is a big update on an investigation First Coast News has been following for a year and a half.

The city of Jacksonville's Environmental Quality Division Chief Melissa Long says 13 devices are being placed in neighborhoods and near facilities that could be emitting the odor. The devices have three sensors inside the top part that is installed on a telephone pole.

The sensors will collect data and Long says they're specifically interested in tracking volatile organic compounds, styrene and pinene.

The study starts in March and will run for 12 months. The city is getting quarterly reports, and Long says they'll be able to get data as soon as it begins.

The city has received 146 odor complaints this year and, 1269 odor complaints since Aug. 1.

Long says it's important to continue to report the odor to the city.

When the city greenlit the $125,000 Envirosuite study, residents who often dealt with the odor called it a "turning point."

Watch First Coast News' investigation into the odor here, which includes lawsuits and finger-pointing at companies.