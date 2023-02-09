Jacksonville inmate died of fentanyl overdose, per Medical Examiner

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says units were initially dispatched to the jail in referenced to an unresponsive inmate, Jarvis Miller.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The death of a 22-year-old inmate at the Duval County Jail in December was the result of a fentanyl overdose, according to a report from the Medical Examiner's Office.

JSO says Miller was rushed to UF Health for medical treatment where his condition was deemed life-threatening.

Two days later, police say Miller was taken off life support and pronounced dead.

First Coast News has requested more specific information about his death from JSO, including whether there is an investigation into the source of the fentanyl.

We have also asked about seizures of fentanyl from jail inmates in the past year.