Jacksonville immunologist gives insight to how long the President may have to isolate

President Trump tweeted that he and the first lady tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. They are quarantining in the White House.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Eight days after a packed crowd cheered on President Trump in Jacksonville at Cecil Airport, the President and the first lady are quarantining at the White House. Trump tweeted that they both tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2.

It is unlikely that many supporters came into close contact the President for a long enough time at the Jacksonville rally. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines close contact as being 6 feet or closer to someone for 15 minutes or longer.

But for those who have had close contact with him or anyone who has tested positive, Dr. Vincy Samuel says you should talk to your doctor or call the Baptist Health COVID-19 hotline to figure out what your next steps should be.

The hotline number is (904) 302-5050 and it is open from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"If they were exposed to someone, who is positive, eight days ago, typically by now if you were going to develop symptoms," Samuel said, "then you probably have already started developing those symptoms”

Samuel is an epidemiologist and an infectious disease prevention specialist with Baptist Health Jacksonville. She says gathering in large crowds without masks or social distancing puts you at high risk for catching COVID-19. That’s exactly what we saw last week during Trump’s campaign stop in Jacksonville and at his rallies across the country.

The New York Times is reporting that the president is showing mild symptoms. A letter from the White House physician says both the president and the first lady are doing well and staying at the White House in isolation. But for how long will they have to quarantine?

“The CDC follows the symptom-based strategy so once your symptoms start, you look for 10 days once your symptoms started and 24 hours after your symptoms have improved and your fever has resolved without any fever reducing medications," Samuel said. "That may be for most people with a mild or moderate illness."

"If you have a more severe case, you are looking at 20 days from when the symptoms started," she explained. Samuel said the infectious period for COVID-19 is two days before your symptoms started to 10-20 days after the start of your symptoms.