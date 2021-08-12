Developing: Jacksonville Icemen game postponed due to 'health and safety protocols'

The Icemen’s next scheduled home game is set for Dec. 29 against the South Carolina Stingrays.

The ECHL says that the Atlanta Gladiators at Jacksonville Icemen game scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed due to League Health and Safety Protocols.

The ECHL says a make-up date has not been determined at this time.

Fans who purchased tickets to Tuesday’s game will be contacted by an Icemen representative to assist in re-scheduling a game to attend in the future.

First Coast News has reached out to inquire if this cancelation is COVID-19 related. We are waiting to hear back.

The Icemen’s next scheduled home game is set for Dec. 29 against the South Carolina Stingrays. Game time is set for 7 p.m.