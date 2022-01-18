Jacksonville ice cream favorite Dreamette coming to San Marco

Known for its signature dipped cones, shakes and sundaes, Dreamette has been drawing customers from all over Northeast Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from an unrelated report)

After opening two locations over the last two years, Murray Hill ice cream staple Dreamette will be adding two more locations in 2022.

The first, expected to open in a matter of weeks, is set for San Marco, in the former Bold Bean Coffee Roasters shop at 1905 Hendricks Ave. Bold Bean closed the San Marco coffee shop in September 2021.

Ice cream shop owners Deanne and Brian Roes announced the new location earlier this week on Facebook. Photos show construction is underway in advance of February’s planned opening.

The latest restaurant news: Sign up for our free Dining Notes newsletter

Also in the works is another Dreamette location, this one in St. Johns, at 3735 Longleaf Pine Parkway, according to an application filed with the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation.

Known for its signature dipped cones, shakes and sundaes, Dreamette has been drawing customers from all over Northeast Florida to the shop in Jacksonville’s historic Murray Hill neighborhood for more than 73 years, since 1948.

The drive has become much shorter for some.

In 2020 Dreamette opened in Middleburg at 2620 Blanding Blvd. And just last summer another location opened in Saint Johns at 119 Bartram Oaks Walk.