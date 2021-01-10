Jacksonville Humane Society providing resources for pet owners as eviction moratorium ends Sunday

The shelter provides low-cost veterinary care, emergency boarding, and a free pet food bank on Saturdays.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As many as eight million pets could wind up in animal shelters when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's ban on evictions ends this Sunday.

It's estimated about 3.5 million renters are likely to leave their homes in the next two months because of eviction.

The Jacksonville Humane Society is one of three First Coast animal shelters currently full, but they have programs in place to help keep pets in their homes and with their owners. That includes a free pet food bank on Saturdays at the shelter on Beach Boulevard, low-cost veterinary services, and emergency boarding.

“One thing we’ve learned is that every situation is different. One thing we also know is it’s not dogs and cats that reach out for help. It’s people that pick up the phone. We don’t want people to be afraid when they call us or that we’re going to be judgmental. We definitely encourage people to get on our website and see what’s available," said Lindsay Layendecker, assistant development director at the Jacksonville Humane Society.

About 70 percent of American households have a pet.