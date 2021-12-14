Jacksonville Humane Society animals get to go home for the holidays during 'Silent Night' event

The event gives animals the opportunity to spend the holidays in a foster home.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society is continuing their 'Silent Night' tradition this year. The event gives shelter pets the opportunity to spend the holidays in a foster home.

If you are interested in hosting a furry friend, pickup at the shelter will start on December 20 and runs until December 24. Just stop by the front desk during adoption hours.

The event will kickoff at noon on Monday. Animals will be first come first, so if you are interested in spending the holidays with a certain animal, make sure you are there early.

Depending on what kind of animal you plan to host, the shelter asks that you bring a collar and leash for dogs and a carrier for cats. Food and other necessities will be provided to make your new friend comfortable.

If you have children or other animals at home for the holidays, just let the humane society staff know when you check-in so you can find the best possible fit.