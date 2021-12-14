x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Jacksonville Humane Society animals get to go home for the holidays during 'Silent Night' event

The event gives animals the opportunity to spend the holidays in a foster home.
Credit: Jacksonville Humane Society
The Jacksonville Humane Society is continuing tradition by hosting Silent Night 2021, an event where shelter animals get to come home with community members for the holidays.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society is continuing their 'Silent Night' tradition this year. The event gives shelter pets the opportunity to spend the holidays in a foster home. 

If you are interested in hosting a furry friend, pickup at the shelter will start on December 20 and runs until December 24. Just stop by the front desk during adoption hours. 

The event will kickoff at noon on Monday. Animals will be first come first, so if you are interested in spending the holidays with a certain animal, make sure you are there early. 

Depending on what kind of animal you plan to host, the shelter asks that you bring a collar and leash for dogs and a carrier for cats. Food and other necessities will be provided to make your new friend comfortable. 

If you have children or other animals at home for the holidays, just let the humane society staff know when you check-in so you can find the best possible fit.

Shelter fosters should be returned after their holiday vacation between December 26 and December 28. If you decide to make your foster a permanent part of your family, reach out to the Jacksonville Humane Society adoptions team at adoptions@jaxhumane.org or call 904-725-876. 

Click here for more information.

RELATED: Dog rescued from house fire by Clay County firefighters

RELATED: Holiday season begins at St. Johns Town Center with 15th annual celebration, tree lighting

 

In Other News

Jacksonville Humane Society holding annual Silent Night foster event