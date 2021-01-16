Jacksonville Humane Society offering free pet adoptions this weekend

The humane society says all pets will be spayed/neutered, microchipped and have up-to-date vaccinations.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — It's nothing like having a warm and friendly pet to come home to after being out in the winter cold all day.

That's why the Jacksonville Humane Society is offering free pet adoptions starting Saturday, Jan. 16.

The free adoptions will be available Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., and Monday from 12 - 4 p.m.

The humane society says all pets will be spayed/neutered, microchipped and have up-to-date vaccinations. Additional fees may apply.