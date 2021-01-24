Jacksonville Humane Society offering free pet adoptions Sunday for bringing in bag of pet food

The shelter will be open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Regular adoption procedures and checks still apply.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday is national "Change A Pet's Life Day," and the Jacksonville Humane Society is offering free adoptions for cats and dogs at the shelter in honor of the day.

All you need to do is bring in a bag of pet food for the shelter's pet food pantry

“We have a little bit of everything. If you’re looking for small dogs, we always recommend you come in early," said Lindsay Layendecker, assistant development director at the Jacksonville Humane Society. "Since we’re not in kitten season right now, we do have more adult cats than kittens."

The Jacksonville Humane Society finds homes for more than 8,000 animals a year and hopes offering the free adoptions can help more animals find their "furever" homes.

“Adult pets make wonderful additions to your family because you’ll be able to know a little more about their personality," Layendecker said. "We’ll be able to tell you a lot of times, particularly with our dogs, if they enjoy playing with other dogs.”

You can adopt a cat or dog for free by donation a bag of pet food for in-need pets.

“It’s essential to what we do," Layendecker said.

The Jacksonville Humane Society particularly needs cat food for its food bank.

“In 2020, we helped over 12,000 pets via our pet food bank," Layendecker said. "We saw an increase in giving away more than 10,000 pounds of food than we did the year prior, so there definitely has been an increased need.”

You can participate in "Change A Pet's Life Day" and help animals even if you don't want to adopt by donating a bag of pet food.