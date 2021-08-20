Jacksonville Humane Society at 100% capacity, offering free adoptions for certain dogs and cats

The free adoptions are for dogs over 40 pounds, dogs over seven years old, and cats over six months old.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services are completely full, and they're pleading with people to adopt or foster dogs and cats in need.

The Jacksonville Humane Society is offering an incentive to find pets their forever homes.

“We’re hoping that zero dollars, free dollars, will motivate some folks," said Lindsay Layendecker, assistant development director at the Jacksonville Humane Society.

“Our shelter and the city shelter are both full, which means we’re at capacity for animals. Once that happens, we won’t be able to take in strays. It makes it very difficult to help lost pets and people who need immediate help," Layendecker said.

The adoptions initially were $25 and are funded through the Bissell Pet Foundation. The shelter decided to make adoptions free for large dogs, senior dogs, and adult cats due to being at capacity.

“It’s a difficult time for people. We’re getting a lot more requests for help. People are having to move. People might be losing work, or they can’t go to their work anymore because they’re immunocompromised. It’s just a variety of things," Layendecker said.

Layendecker said the shelter is also full because people are busy with kids going back to school, and the area is seeing a bad kitten season.