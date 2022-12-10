Couple facing eviction after Jacksonville Housing Authority pulls assistance

Kenneth Parker and his wife must find more than $1400 by Oct. 13 in order to stay in their rental home.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's an organization designed to help people find affordable places to live.

For nearly 30 years the Jacksonville Housing Authority has helped fill the need for public housing.

However, after one couple thought they were being helped, their lifeline was pulled away. Now time is running out and one day away from eviction, they called First Coast News for help.

"This will be our sleeping quarters, again," said Kenneth Parker.

It's not the setup he planned on having, but as he looks at the trunk of his SUV Parker is preparing for a return to his previous living situation.

"Normally I sit, my wife sleeps here, we let the seat down," said Parker. "She sleeps on this side, someone has to be awake and guard, so I sleep in the front."

Prior to October, Parker and his wife lived out of their SUV.

"We stayed at the truck stop over on I-10 because they let you shower," recalled Parker.

But Parker wanted something more stable, so he reached out to the Jacksonville Housing Authority.

Parker provided First Coast News with a form that shows that JHA not only approved his housing application, but agreed to pay the security deposit and JEA deposit totaling $1,429 for a qualified rental, which was also inspected.

"Mr. Parker, Mrs. Parker, you can move in," recalled Parker. "Everything seems to be right, see the smile on my face, I was elated."

But just three days after moving in, Parker was served with an eviction notice due to unpaid rent. Despite already approving his initial payment, Parker says that JHA told him his wife makes too much money and that they'd need to pay everything themselves.

Calls from First Coast News to JHA for clarification have not been returned.

In the meantime, Parker is preparing to once again be homeless.

"These clothes will have to go back in storage, this dresser will have to back in storage, this is where we sleep at, it will have to go back in storage," said as he walked through his home.

The only item that Parker insists on bringing to his car is his chess set.

"That's the only entertainment I got, and I play myself," said Parker. "It's Jacksonville Housing Authority's move now."

The Parkers need to be out of their rental on Oct. 13.