JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In the roofing business, it's common practice when a roofing supply company delivers asphalt roofing shingles the bundles are stacked on the rooftop. It saves the roofing contractor time, but it also has its potential for problems.

About a month ago, Clayton Smith had a similar delivery to his East Jacksonville rental property.

"I heard a thud, like a tree fell down," Smith said.

The weight of the asphalt shingles stacked on the rooftop was too much, it caused the roof and the walls to collapse, he said.

"I couldn't believe it," he said.

It is a modest house. Smith said he has owned it for the past 20 years and operated it as a rental.

"It is something we relied on," he said. "It had been a moneymaker and now it is gone."

He said his tenant was not home at the time and he won't be back anytime because the city has condemned the property as unsafe.

"Roofing shingles are very heavy, you would think they would spread them out over the roof, they didn't do that, instead they put them in one spot," he said.

As a result, he said it forced the walls to buckle and pushing the house off of its foundation.

"It looks like a bomb hit it,' said Smith.

The shingles were delivered by ABC Supply company, a leader in its industry.

Were they placed properly? Who is responsible for the loss? These are questions Smith has been asking.

"They should have rules in place where this could be avoided," he said.

His property is not insured and he says the company's latest offer for his loss is $40,000.

On Your Side reached out to the company about training and resolution. A spokesperson provided the following response:

Thank you for reaching out. ABC Supply is aware of this incident and can assure you that the safety of our associates, customers and their properties is of the utmost importance, and we are thankful that no one was hurt. All of our associates – including drivers and material handlers – take part in mandatory, ongoing safety and delivery training programs so that they know proper roof delivery procedures. Our associates are members of the communities they work in and are committed to treating their neighbors fairly and respectfully. We can assure you that we’re taking this seriously and want to remedy this situation appropriately. We’re continuing to have conversations with Mr. Smith and his attorney as we work towards a fair resolution.



Smith said he wants a fair settlement from the company. He said he has lost his revenue and the use of his property.

He said the estimated cost to demolish the building is about $30,000.