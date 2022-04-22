Tenants at a Jacksonville hotel being forced to leave place they call home

A notice was sent to them Thursday by America’s Best Inn’s management and Friday they are expected to vacate.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday was move out day for residents at America’s Best Inn, but not by choice.

A notice was given to tenants by America's Best Inn only one day prior, telling them to leave by Friday, but for many, that's not enough time to make plans.

Commercial litigator, Richard Thames, says just how much advance notice is required depends on how often tenants pay rent.

“If they were on a week-to-week residency, they would need at least a seven-day notice before they are kicked out. If they were paying on a monthly basis they would need a minimum of a 15-day notice and that notice has to be made by the 15th of each month, or they get to stay the full next month," said Thames.

Some residents were already forced out early in the week after city inspectors discovered code violations in one building.

One Tuesday, two young girls were injured in a shooting.

10-year-old Nalah Ennis was one of them, and her father Michael says she still has a bullet lodged in her leg because doctors didn’t want to remove it and cause more damage.

“If someone can just help me get my daughter out of this situation, you know what I mean. I give all praise to the most high because that could have been different," said Ennis.

The company could not be reached for comment,

First Coast News spoke to former manager Tawana Baker, who told us she quit after the notices went up on doors.