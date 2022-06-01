x
Ascension St. Vincent's sees increase 'notable increase' in COVID hospitalizations

There are 87 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the three Ascension St. Vincent’s hospitals, which is an increase of 7 patients since Thursday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ascension St. Vincent's release their current COVID-19 data, as of Friday, January 7.

The hospital said in a release that they have seen a notable increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in their facilities. 

Here is the data they reported: 

  • Of these 87 patients, 16 of them are in an ICU.
  • Friday’s number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is 20% of the hospital's highest previous peak in August 2021.
  • Ninety-one percent of these patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

Ascension St. Vincent's wanted to remind the public that the most effective way to protect yourself and others is to get vaccinated. 

