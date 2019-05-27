More than just a day for cookouts and time with the family, Memorial Day is a time to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

On this Memorial Day, four new names were added to the over 1700 names found on the Jacksonville Veteran's Memorial Wall: Christopher Reed of the U.S. Navy, Jimmie Randolph of the U.S. Air Force, Brittney Mitchell of the U.S. Army, and George Woods of the U.S. Marine Corps. Family, friends, and service members escorted their wreaths as they were placed by the wall and saluted.

There was also a wreath laying for the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the invasion during World War II that saw over 9,000 allied soldiers killed or wounded. That wreath was escorted by three Jacksonville WWII veterans who survived that invasion. As you might expect, the men received a standing ovation.

The Navy Band southeast played music, the Young Men's Chorus of Jacksonville sang a few selections, and the crowd honored the men and women who served and continue to serve our country.

We caught up with Brittney Mitchell’s father, Rod Hughes, and George Woods’ stepson, Christopher Houston, after the event. They both said it meant a lot to see their loved ones’ deaths honored like this.

"It's been very hard, every day is difficult," Hughes said. "So this is a day I'm never going to forget. Today was a very special day. A sad day, but a joyful day."

"We live in the greatest country in the world because of the sacrifice of those who gave their lives in order for those to live the way we live today," Houston said.

Houston lost his stepdad George when he was nine-years-old.

Hughes wrote a story to his late daughter, called Loss of a Daughter, Friend & Soldier - A Father's Story

