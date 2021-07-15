Homicides down in Jacksonville compared to last year; Community advocates say the work isn't done

Statistics from the Florida Times Union indicated the number of homicides is down by 30%. As of Monday, the total was 85. Last year's count was 122.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Families of Slain Children, Inc. has a memorial in front of its building. It is a wall with dozens of names of people who were victims of violence. Beverly McClain would rather not add anymore names to the list. The work to end gun violence can be overwhelming. McClain shook her head and said it is not easy.

"It's just hard," McClain sighed.

McClain, the founder of FOSCI, knows all too well how it feels to lose a loved one to gun violence. So does Gale Williams. Her brother was killed. Their losses pushed them to be advocates to end gun violence in the Jacksonville. Williams is with the Southern Women Against Gun Violence. The love for Jacksonville runs deep for Williams. She was born and raised here and wants "this city to be better."

Statistics from the Florida Times Union indicated the number of homicides is down by 30percent. As of Monday, the total was 85. Last year's count was 122. It's not an official count, but McClain and Williams aren't really satisfied with the results. Data from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office showcases a different picture. The number of murders, up until Monday was 78. 2020's count was 96.

"We want our elderly, our children and people to be safe all together," Williams added.

First Coast News' Tristan Hardy asked what can the public do to bring the numbers down. McClain and Williams suggested talking to the youth.

"They know what they need more than we know," McClain explained. "Have someone teach them better than what they're out there doing."

"What can I do for your son?" Williams asked. "What can I do for your child? I care."