JACKSONVILLE, Fl -- It is another hurricane season and for Denis Burgoon the problems from the previous season are still unresolved.

Last September when Hurricane Irma blew by the First Coast one of his neighbor's tree fell on his home.

"It crashed and wiped out 40-feet of the fascia, chopped it off," said Burgoon.

Roofers in the surrounding area were busy and the 85-year-old retired attorney wanted to replace his damaged roof with a very specific style, an Onduvilla roof.

"I wanted it because it saves money on the air conditioning bill, " he said.

Burgoon said he contacted the Manufacturer in Virginia and was pointed to a contractor in Georgia.

He hired Your Choice HCS (Home and Commercial Services) of Macon Ga. Company President Marcus James in a printed contract said his company would provide the workers and Burgoon would furnish all wages.

"You can't be too careful," said Burgoon," obviously I was not careful enough."

Burgoon tried to make the arrangements as simple as possible; he purchased the materials and paid $7k.

Then he pulled the roofing permit himself, and workers from the Georgia roofer installed the roof.

When he calculated his out of pocket expense Burgoon produced an invoice for $20k, he said his life savings.

"It is still leaking," he said, "from November."

The leaks are slowly destroying his home. The ceiling has mold is now present and his floors are buckling. He said the Marcus James has abandoned the work.

"I intend to sue him for breach of the contract," he said.

Because of the current condition of the roof, he said no one will issue a homeowner's insurance policy.

On Your Side made several attempts to reach Your Choice HCS in Macon, Georgia and was unsuccessful.

Also, the Georgia Depart of Corporations did not have a listing for the business, neither did the website for Bibb County.

Coincidentally a representative from the manufacturer visited the Burgoon on Friday and inspected the condition of the roof.

Burgoon said the representative promised to replace his roof, but he did not say when it will be done.

