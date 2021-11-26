Jacksonville homeless shelter opens doors as temperatures drop

With temperatures dropping Friday night, the shelter will open up a temporary shelter area for people to come in overnight.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sulzbacher is open for more guests as temperatures dip below 40 degrees in Jacksonville. The shelter offers a location for women and kids, it also has one for men.

Sulzbacher Village is located at 5455 Springfield Boulevard.

The downtown campus is at 611 East Adams Street.

Sulzbacher typically houses 400 people in total. With temperatures dropping Friday night, the shelter will open up a temporary shelter area for people to come in overnight.

There are no requirements to come into the shelter.

Workers ask that people arrive by 9 p.m, however, no one will be turned away.

First Coast News spoke with Sulzbacher's CEO, Cindy Funkhouser.

She said, "This is a holiday weekend and all the more reason why we all need to be thinking about folks here in the community that have no home and no place to lay their head tonight.”