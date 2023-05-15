Jacksonville house fire displaces family of eight

The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department reports one woman was taken to the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire broke out at a home on West 15th Street in Jacksonville Monday morning, according to the Bureau of Fire Arson and Explosives Investigations.

First responders arrived around 4:45 a.m. and report a family of eight had been displaced from the home. One woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.