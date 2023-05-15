x
Jacksonville house fire displaces family of eight

The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department reports one woman was taken to the hospital.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire broke out at a home on West 15th Street in Jacksonville Monday morning, according to the Bureau of Fire Arson and Explosives Investigations.

First responders arrived around 4:45 a.m. and report a family of eight had been displaced from the home. One woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department Captain Eric Prosswimmer says that the fire appears to have started outside under the carport between the home and a suite in the backyard. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

