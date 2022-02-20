Hit and run near Town Center left 41-year-old man with a fractured spine

The family says this incident happened on Town Center Parkway and I-295.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 41-year-old Ray Humphrey is at the Orange Park Medical Center recovering from severe injuries after a car plowed into him and drove off last Sunday night.

“My brother right now has multiple fractures of his brain. He had multiple fractured in his left elbow and it was open as well as the third lumbar of his spine," said Heidi Segall, sister of Humphrey.

Segall said he already had surgery for brain bleeding and to repair his arm.

Doctors said he has a bi-lateral fracture on the bone that holds the skull and spine.

“A lot of things are going through my head as a family you know. What is his prognosis? How will he come out of it with the injuries that he has? What is his life going to be like after this?," said Segall.

Humphrey was hit near the Gate Gas Station on Town Center Parkway.

“From what I'm advised by witnesses that saw it was a black mustang or black charger that ran straight for my brother. My brother was on the median in the turning lane by the turning lane where you take a left to go up on 2-95,"said Segall.

Segall said she found out about what happened through a family member a day later, and when she reached out to police they gave her limited information.

Now all Seagall wants is answers.

“My brother is homeless he doesn’t have any money for any of his bills at this point and I'm not here to judge you. I'm not here to make assumptions. I'm not here to understand or be in your shoes for what happened that night, but I'm asking as a human to the decent thing and come forward," said Segall.

Segall said she hasn’t heard much information from police.