Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship Association wants to extend location of USS Orleck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When you drive into Downtown Jacksonville over the Main Street Bridge, you can see the USS Orleck docked in the water near the Hyatt Regency Hotel.

But, how long will the historic ship continue to be there?

The agreement with the city to keep it at that location is set to expire at the end of the month.

It was only supposed to be there for a short amount of time before moving to its permanent location at the Shipyard's Pier One.

Representatives with the association say they like the current location of the ship and would like to keep it here for at least another year.

Justin Weakland, Vice President of the Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship Association, says they want to make sure visitors have good access to the USS Orleck before it moves to its permanent home.

“We would like to stay here in this temporary location for now because we know what's going on down there, a lot of designs and construction, so our concern is just access to the ship for the many veterans in the area but also tourist too," said Weakland.

The city says they don’t have new information at this time regarding an extension and will let us know when they do.