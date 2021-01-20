Jacksonville high school ROTC featured in Biden's inauguration parade

The Andrew Jackson High School JR Air Force ROTC will be performing alongside many notable celebrities and artists.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville ROTC drill team is expected to participate in Biden's inauguration ceremonies Wednesday.

According to the Presidential Inaugural Committee, all of the Andrew Jackson High School JR Air Force ROTC will be performing in 'The Inauguration Parade Across America.'

This will be alongside many notable artists and other celebrities in the parade including Jon Stewart, New Radicals, Earth Wind & Fire, The Trans Chorus of Los Angeles and many more.

The parade will include the United States Coast Guard Band and the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon. It will also feature a Dance Across America, led by director and choreographer Kenny Ortega.