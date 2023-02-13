Jacksonville has a piece of National Negro League Baseball History: Its very own team

The Jacksonville Red Caps played in the NAL for two seasons.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On February 13, 1920, the Negro National League was formed. Jacksonville is home to a piece of that rich history. The city's team was known as the Red Caps. They were were first major league team to play on Durkeefield. Visitors can learn about the Red Caps and other Negro League teams at JP Small Park, where there is a museum.

Visitors get to see actual artifacts of Jacksonville's very own Negro League Team. The Red Caps played two seasons in the NAL, however, they still played as an unaffiliated team. The team once transferred to Cleveland where they were known as the Cleveland Bears.

After the Negro League era ended, players scattered across country. Some played for local baseball clubs such as the Jacksonville Kings. Eddie Lindsey, President of the club, used to play with Negro League ballers when he was 15. His teammate, Leroy Jones, said the Kings had "bad" or exceptional players on the team.

"Going to a Jacksonville Kings game was like going to a family picnic," Jones said.

"These guys who I had on a pedestal, I could've climbed up there with them," Lindsey said.

The Kings keep a plaque memorializing some of the players. A few NAL players Lindsey shared the field with include: Arthur Hamilton, Louis Briggs and Earving Johnson. Lindsey urged the importance of knowing every aspect of Baseball's long history.

"I tell my grandkids and my kids it's important to know your history," Lindsey said. "A lot of my grandkids don't know I played this game."