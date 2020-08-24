Jacksonville group commemorates 97th anniversary of innocent Black man's lynching

904WARD held the memorial Sunday in the spot Benjamin Hart was killed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nearly one century after his death, the family of Benjamin Hart said the truth surrounding his death is finally being remembered.

Sunday, his family, community members and the group 904WARD gathered at the spot Hart was lynched near Kings Road and 12th Street in Jacksonville. The 97th anniversary of Hart's death is Monday, Aug. 24.

"The truth has to prevail, and I think it has and I thank God for that," Hart's great-granddaughter, Michelina Smith, said.

In August of 1923, a white girl accused a Black man of peeping through her window. A crowd of white men, some who said they were deputies, went to a logging camp, lined up four Black men and picked out Hart. The girl was not with the white men when they went to the camp.

.@904ward holds memorial in remembrance of the 97th anniversary of Benjamin Hart’s lynching near King’s Road and the Mighty Church of the Redeemed in Jacksonville @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/D5FD1OZuQQ — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) August 23, 2020

They then drove Hart near Kings Road and 12th Street and shot Hart.

"I think it just marks a moment for healing in my family," Smith said.

Smith said Hart's lynching was kept largely a secret in her family for years.

"It was protecting the rest of us from it. My family never preached hate at all, but I think it was more of a protecting factor for my family," Smith said. "Now for the truth to come out so many years later, I think it's just a healing moment," she said.

Hart's family and others filled a jar with soil from the spot he was killed as part of Sunday's memorial.

"It’s important to acknowledge our history so we will be able to heal and reconcile and heal and move forward, and you can’t move forward without looking backward," Lynn Sherman, a board member with 904WARD, said.

Sherman said Hart's lynching is one of eight in Duval County the group is commemorating. The group said its mission is to end racism in Jacksonville and "to create racial healing and equity through deep conversations and learning, trusting relationships and collective action."

“It's not stirring up the past [the memorials]. It’s stirring up the past so we can heal and we can move forward. Without doing that, we’re going to stay stagnant. We’re going to remain where we are and this community will never change. This country will never change unless we do this," Sherman said.

No charges were ever filed in Hart's case. The anniversary of Hart's lynching comes the same week as the sixtieth anniversary of Ax Handle Saturday. On Aug. 27, 1960, a group of white men beat Black men and women with handles of axes in Jacksonville after weeks of peaceful protests against racial segregation. Organizers Sunday said the two anniversaries coinciding in the same week show us that there are things society has swept under the rug.

“What this tells us is there have been a lot of things that have occurred in our history that we have simply swept under the rug or chose not to talk about and to bring them up," Sherman said.