JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — What started out as a punishment for throwing food in school, has turned into an act of kindness. Addy Sepega is making lunch bags for the homeless in Jacksonville, and you might be surprised who thought of this punishment.

“She actually came up with the idea that she wanted to help feed the homeless and feed the people that don’t have any food,” the child's mother Erika Sepega said

Addy Sepega has made over 75 hand-drawn lunch bags so far. From the get-go, this seven-year-old has embraced her “punishment.”

“She was all in," her mother said. "She has a really big heart and really likes to help people and really cares about people."

Addy Sepega makes sandwiches for each lunch bag. Her project has been so successful that she’s expanding. She now adds mini toiletries to her bags, asking friends and family to collect unused hotel toiletries for her when they travel. And those who have received Addy’s lunch bags couldn’t be more grateful.

Addy hasn’t started any food fights since and says she’s learned her lesson -- that food shouldn’t go to waste. You can find her handing out her lunch bags in Downtown Jacksonville.