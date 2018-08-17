A local funeral home is setting out guest books for Aretha Franklin which will later be sent to the singer's family.

The Queen of Soul passed away on Thursday, August 16 at the age of 76 due to advanced pancreatic cancer. Beginning on Monday, August 20, both Sarah L. Carter's Funeral home locations will have a memorial and guest book for the late singer.

The books will be sent to Franklin's family and the memorials are open to anyone who wants to stop by.

Chapels are located at:

2212 Emerson Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32207

6665 New Kings Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32219

