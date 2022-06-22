Shedrick Rogers, owner of A&D Wings, says his burns have healed following a crash while working in his food truck.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News showed you video from May of a North Jacksonville food truck being plowed into by a suspected drunk driver.

The owner of the food truck was inside at the time of the crash and suffered third degree burns from grease splattering all over his body.

Shedrick Rogers is doing better, and says he's trying to stay hopeful despite the uphill journey ahead of him.

“I’m feeling much better, but you know I still got a long ways to go, the pain is still there,” said Rogers.

Right after the crash, the driver of the truck spotted in the video was booked into the Duval County Jail for DUI.

Robert Virgil Johnson, 62, was charged with DUI, DUI involving serious bodily injury, seven counts of DUI involving property damage or personal injury and reckless driving.

Rogers says he never heard an apology.

“If he could’ve said I’m sorry, or I apologize… because I know things happen,” said Rogers.

Coming up on @FCN2go at 11:

I spoke with the owner of A&D Wings.

His food truck was hit (while he was inside) last month.

He had to have surgery and the person responsible for this was arrested on a DUI charge.

I’ll have the updated story tonight. pic.twitter.com/KjegxlG7dm — Destiny McKeiver (@DestinyM_TV) June 23, 2022

Although an apology wouldn’t change the fact that Rogers did two weeks in a rehab center after an extensive surgery to treat his burns, Rogers says each day gets better.

He’s anticipating getting back to his food truck, which he will have to rebuild from scratch.

“I will be back, and I still got a long ways to go, but I appreciate everything that everyone has done,” said Rogers.

The cost to get the truck going again would be between $50,000 to $70,000.

Rogers says he’s received a lot of help from the community, but he’s still in need of prayer.

“I will be back soon,” he said.