Jacksonville first responders will travel to Kentucky to help with relief for floods that killed dozens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First responders with the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department will head to Kentucky to assist with flood relief, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced on social media Sunday.
Curry says members of Jacksonville's All Hazards Incident Management Team, which helps to coordinate responses to natural disasters, will travel to Kentucky.
"They called & we responded & this high level team will be on the ground as long as needed to assist," Curry wrote on Twitter. "Proud of Jacksonville's own & always ready to help a neighbor in need."
The numbers of deaths from massive flooding in Kentucky continued to climb Sunday amid a renewed threat of more heavy rain.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll is now 26, but the number will likely significantly rise and it could take weeks to find all of the victims.
As many as 37 people are unaccounted for.
More flash flooding is possible in Appalachia on Sunday and Monday as more storms roll through, the National Weather Service said. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour were possible in some of the same areas that flooded last week.