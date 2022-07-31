Jacksonville first responders will travel to Kentucky to help with relief for floods that killed dozens

Members of Jacksonville Fire Rescue's All Hazards Incident Management Team will go to Kentucky to assist in flood relief.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First responders with the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department will head to Kentucky to assist with flood relief, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced on social media Sunday.

Curry says members of Jacksonville's All Hazards Incident Management Team, which helps to coordinate responses to natural disasters, will travel to Kentucky.

"They called & we responded & this high level team will be on the ground as long as needed to assist," Curry wrote on Twitter. "Proud of Jacksonville's own & always ready to help a neighbor in need."

The numbers of deaths from massive flooding in Kentucky continued to climb Sunday amid a renewed threat of more heavy rain.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll is now 26, but the number will likely significantly rise and it could take weeks to find all of the victims.

As many as 37 people are unaccounted for.