Jacksonville firefighters responding to brush fire off San Pablo Road

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a brush fire Thursday along San Pablo Boulevard.

Firefighters said the brush fire was just north of Mayo Clinic and that no homes were in danger at the moment.

Traffic is congested at the moment, so drivers are being asked to avoid San Pablo Road between J. Turner Butler Boulevard and Beach Boulevard if possible.