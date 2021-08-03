Jacksonville firefighters rescue cat from burning home

Fortunately, the cat is expected to be okay, according to the JFRD.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Recue Department helped to rescue a cat from a home that was on fire Monday morning near the Mandarin area of Jacksonville.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 3300 block of Blackfoot Trail after reports of a home with heavy smoke some time before 10:30 a.m. A search of the home showed no one was inside, JFRD said.

However, a firefighter identified as S. Fallon found a "terrified" cat inside the home underneath a couch. Fallon grabbed the cat and brought it outside and soon gave it oxygen and water.

Fortunately, the cat is expected to be okay, according to the JFRD.