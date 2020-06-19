Over 60 Jacksonville firefighters get second-alarm fire under control near Riverside

JFRD said in total 65 firefighters worked the scene. There were no injuries reported.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a commercial building fire near the Riverside neighborhood Friday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., JFRD arrived to the 500 block of Nixon Street and advised heavy fire was showing and that the blaze had grown in size to become a second alarm fire.

Command ordered all crews out of the structure for their safety as they worked to extinguish the fire.

The fire was called under control at 5:36 a.m. JFRD says crews were able to mostly save the back half of the building.

