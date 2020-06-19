Over 60 Jacksonville firefighters get second-alarm fire under control near Riverside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a commercial building fire near the Riverside neighborhood Friday morning.
Around 4:30 a.m., JFRD arrived to the 500 block of Nixon Street and advised heavy fire was showing and that the blaze had grown in size to become a second alarm fire.
Command ordered all crews out of the structure for their safety as they worked to extinguish the fire.
The fire was called under control at 5:36 a.m. JFRD says crews were able to mostly save the back half of the building.
JFRD said in total 65 firefighters worked the scene. There were no injuries reported.
At this time it's unclear how the fire started.