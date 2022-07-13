Jacksonville Fire and Rescue paramedic accused of resisting officers, DUI

Ternithia Daughtry's Jaguar was parked facing the wrong way with the hazards on in the early morning hours of July 8, resulting in a well-being check.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Fire and Rescue paramedic was arrested on charges of DUI In the early morning hours of July 8, according to an arrest report from Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

As part of a well-being check around 6:15 a.m. on July 8, JSO deputies found Ternithia Daughtry, 32, alone and semi-conscious in the driver's seat of a 2017 Jaguar at 752 Valley Forge Road in the Lake Forest area, according to the arrest report.

Daughtry's Jaguar was parked on the side of the road facing the wrong way with the hazards on and there was a half burned marijuana blunt in the car, police said.

Daughtry was slurring speech and was having trouble opening her eyes, police said. She was unsure of her location and deputies smelled marijuana as well as alcohol.

"Why do I need to step out, what did I do?" Daughtry said to deputies, according to the report.

Deputies pulled Daughtry out of the Jaguar after she refused multiple requests to exit while actively pulling away when officers tried to grab her. She refused to comply, according to the report.

Using a single arm takedown, Daughtry was brought down, placed in handcuffs and put in the back of a patrol car, police said.

At this point, Daughtry told deputies she was a JFRD employee and worked with Rescue #28, the report continued.

Then Daughtry told deputies she was having chest pains and wanted JFRD to come check her out, the report said.

JFRD arrived and took Daughtry to a hospital, police said. While getting into the rescue vehicle, Daughtry said, "I called y'all because I wanted to get away from them."

Throughout the entire interaction, deputies said Daughtry was verbally aggressive, loud and yelling.

Deputies also found a .22 Heckler & Kock firearm in the trunk of Daughtry's Jaguar, which was inside of a closed container, the report said.

Deputies rode with Daughtry to the hospital and she told an officer she had been at the "club", but couldn't remember which club when asked, saying it was a "gay club."

Medical staff at the hospital cleared Daughtry after being evaluated, police said, and she was taken to a pre-trial detention facility without incident.

Daughtry was charged with possession of marijuana under 20 grams, resisting an officer without violence and driving under the influence of alcohol or chemical substance, the report said.

JSO held Daughtry overnight and she was released on her own recognizance July 9 at 2:10 p.m.