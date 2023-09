Two children and one adult were taken to the hospital, according to JFRD.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue department is reporting that an adult and two children were injured in a car crash on Beach Boulevard.

The accident took place near the intersection with Grove Park Boulevard Wednesday around 4:30 p.m.

JFRD took the injured passengers to the hospital.

Photos showed firefighters working on a patient at the scene.