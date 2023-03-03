First Coast News cameras were at a structure fire on 22nd street that jumped to other streets, damaging three homes.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The wind was a huge factor in some of the damage caused around Jacksonville today.

First Coast News cameras were at a structure fire on 22nd street that jumped to other streets, damaging three homes.

Hours before that, the wind gusts near the Trout River toppled a tree on Winston Street.

Firefighters say a fire started on some wood pallets outside of a house on 22nd street in Jacksonville. Strong winds then spread the flames throughout the neighborhood and caught three houses on fire. Daenara Cooper was home at the time.

“I work from home so I was in there handling my business and all of a sudden, I heard bangs at the door,” said Cooper.

She said, “it was honestly hard for me to get out of the door because it was honestly up in the yard and the tree was on fire and the bushes was on fire, it was crazy,” said Cooper.

She says her 3-year-old son was also inside of the home and she credits people driving through the area for saving their lives.

“It was the right place, the right time and right people that God put there for them not come off and follow the fire and make sure that people were ok,” said Cooper.

The wind was also strong on the Northside near the Trout River where a strong wind gust uprooted an oak tree.

Friday night, crews worked to remove the tree and restore power to at least one home.

The spokesperson for Jacksonville Fire and Rescue reminding people to be safe and smart.

“We’re not going to advise having an outdoor fire, whether it’s day or night or whatever,” said Eric Prosswimmer, JFRD.

Both incidents were caused by strong winds and were scary for those involved, but no one was hurt.

“I thank the fire department and I thank the police department because they were here and they’re still not gone because they’re making sure that their job is done and I appreciate it,” said Cooper.

There is no word on what started the fire on the pallets to begin with.