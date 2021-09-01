Beachwood area home receives extensive damage from fire

Firefighters did a search of the home and did not find anyone inside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a house fire in the Beachwood area of Jacksonville.

According to the JFRD, the fire is happening in the 11600 block of Sail Avenue just east of I-295. Crews on the scene said flames were visible by the time they arrived on the scene.

Firefighters did a search of the home and did not find anyone inside. Pictures taken later by the fire department showed large areas of the home completely charred by the fire.

The JFRD requested the fire marshal to come to the scene. Firefighters have since brought the fire under control.